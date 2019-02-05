It’s National Weatherperson’s Day!

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - You probably aren’t going to find a greeting card for this holiday, but today is National Weatherperson’s Day. It’s the day set aside to recognize meteorologists and weather observers. Celebrated primarily in the United States, the holiday highlights the hard work of all the men and women in the meteorological community who provide weather forecasts to help you plan your day and monitor and track severe weather to help keep you and your family safe.
The date commemorates the birth date of one of America’s earliest weather observers, John Jeffries, who was born February 5, 1744. Jeffries began recording daily weather data in Boston in 1774. He also took the first weather observations via balloon in London in 1784.
It’s easy to make jokes about meteorologists when the snow that was forecast doesn’t materialize or the severe storms that were expected ended up just being some heavy rain, but don’t think that they aren’t constantly working hard to provide the best forecast that they can. The weather doesn’t stop for the weekend, nighttime or holidays. Meteorologists work around the clock every day of the year and often spend important time away from family and friends to keep you informed and to pass along important severe weather information. Today’s the day to take a moment and say ‘Thank you’ to the men and women providing the daily information about the one thing that affects us all...the weather!
