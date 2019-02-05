Exhibit focuses on Shreveport photographer for Black History Month

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - For four decades, Bennie Dotie has been capturing ordinary — and extraordinary — moments of African Americans in Shreveport.
With February marking Black History Month, Southern University Shreveport’s Museum of Art is focusing on Dotie’s work and highlighting his perspective of African American life in the city over the course of 40 years.
The exhibit will be kick off with a welcome reception from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at SUSLA Downtown Metro Center, 610 Texas St.
“I had the chance to take some historical photos of African Americans, their accomplishments, some of their downfalls, and I got a chance to be part of that,” Dotie said.
The exhibit features a series of some his most impactful photographs.
“This is an opportunity to tell and share with society and the community what some of the things African Americans went through are,” Dotie said. “I want them to feel that something happened that we really don’t want to talk about, but exists.”
Dodie hopes guests leave the exhibit with an increased understanding and appreciation for Shreveport’s own African American history.
“I want them to remember where we came from, where we’re headed, and what we can be is we come together and realize everyone plays a part.”
The exhibit will be on display until February 28.
