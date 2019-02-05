Disabled Veterans of Louisiana make generous donation to Bossier Parish Schools

Bossier Parish, LA (KSLA) - The Disabled Veterans of Louisiana made a generous donation to Bossier Parish Schools Wednesday afternoon.
They donated $25,000 to help with the district’s JROTC program in all schools.
“It will be well spent to help the cadets,” explained Haughton High School’s Aerospace Science instructor, Anthony Zucco, “This teaches the cadets that you don’t stop giving back to the community just because you graduate, just because you move on, these gentlemen provided these funds. they are continuing to serve after 50 to 60 years in the community.”
The Disabled Veterans of Louisiana raise money through BINGO nights to give back to veterans, their families and students in the area.
*Editor Note: KSLA News 12 mistakenly identified the donor as the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and has corrected to the Disabled Veterans of Louisiana.
