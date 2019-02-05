Cold front brings temperature drop and storm chances

Temperatures soared to new record highs today in parts of the ArkLaTex. We’ll be unseasonably warm again tomorrow before a cold front on Thursday brings back cold weather to end the work week. Showers and storms will increase as well with just a low end chance of a few stronger storms Wednesday night into Thursday.
Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight. A few showers or spots of drizzle are possible along with some areas of fog. Temperatures will only fall into the mid 60s. Tomorrow will be very similar to today. We’ll be mostly cloudy again with perhaps a little sun peeking through at times. Temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 70s. A few showers or storms are possible, mainly around and north of I-30.
Our next cold front arrives during the day Thursday. Temperatures will start off in the mid to upper 60s, will peak around 70 in the morning, and then fall back into the 50s and 60s during the afternoon hours. Showers and storms will arrive with the front north of I-30 first thing in the morning, reaching the I-20 corridor around mid-morning and then exiting northwest Louisiana by mid afternoon. A few storms could be strong with some gusty wind and hail, but the overall severe weather threat is looking low.
We’ll stay cloudy on Friday with a few spots of light rain possible by afternoon. After starting in the low 30s in the morning, afternoon highs will only be in the mid to upper 40s. We’ll stay cloudy and chilly Saturday with highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures will start rising again on Sunday with highs in the 50s, but expect to see a few showers return.
More warm and unsettled weather is expected ahead of another cold front on Tuesday. We’ll see scattered showers and a few storms both day with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
