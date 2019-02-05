Cold front brings temperature drop and storm chances

Our next cold front arrives during the day Thursday. Temperatures will start off in the mid to upper 60s, will peak around 70 in the morning, and then fall back into the 50s and 60s during the afternoon hours. Showers and storms will arrive with the front north of I-30 first thing in the morning, reaching the I-20 corridor around mid-morning and then exiting northwest Louisiana by mid afternoon. A few storms could be strong with some gusty wind and hail, but the overall severe weather threat is looking low.