“A Celebration of Black Directors” starts Feb. 5 at Robinson Film Center

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Black History Month Film Series: A Celebration of Black Directors, starts tonight, Feb. 5, at the Robinson Film Center in downtown Shreveport. The center will feature work from a different contemporary black director each week during the month of February.
Meghan Hochstetler, executive director at the center, shares what participants can expect.
The weekly series begins at 6:30 p.m. with Oscar nominated film, ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’, directed by Barry Jenkins.
“We think it’s really important that our programming and our audience reflect what our community is like and so this is a great occasion to really put black cinema on a platform and we’re really excited to get to do that,” said Hochstetler.
“The stories are universal and that’s the power of film that movies and the stories that are told inter grow for everybody to understand," said Felice Williams, board member and panelist. "Not just the story itself but the universality of it and that it applies widely to everyone.”
A discussion about each film, as well as contemporary black cinema, will take place following each screening.
To learn more about this series visit robinsonfilmcenter.org. You can also find them on Facebook at facebook.com/robinsonfilmcenter.
