Bossier DA could offer deal to former teacher accused of rape

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office could possibly make a deal with a former educator accused of sexually assaulting students.
Sources state that the DA's office could offer a deal to Aubrey Perry Norcross. However, the DA's office says they're still talking with victims before they make an offer.
The offer could eliminate forcing the children to testify about his alleged incidents. All of his alleged victims are under 12-years-old
Norcross faces the following charges:
- First degree rape
- Video voyeurism
- 8 counts of juvenile molestation
- 2 counts of indecent behavior of a juvenile.
First degree rape carries a mandatory life sentence and each count of molestation carries up to ninety-nine years in jail.
He was indicted by a Bossier Parish grand jury in November 2018.
Norcross is being held at the Bossier Parish Max on a total bond of $3.7 million.
