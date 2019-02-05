Blue Bell introduces new Raspberry Fudge Brownie flavor

BRENHAM, TX (KSLA) - Blue Bell’s latest flavor of ice cream, Raspberry Fudge Brownie, hit store freezers today, but only for a limited time.
The new flavor consists of an almond ice cream combined with fudge brownie chunks, flakes of dark chocolate with a raspberry sauce swirl.
“We are excited to add a flavor that features raspberry to our line-up and I know our fans will be eager to try this new creation'” says Sara Schramm, marketing brand manager.
“The brownies and ice cream are subtle, yet so flavorful together. And after you taste the raspberry sauce, its better than you could have imagined.”
Also back by popular demand, expect to see Tin Roof in stores now. Tin Roof is a vanilla ice cream with a rich chocolate fudge swirl and roasted peanuts dipped in dark chocolate.
