Bid selection announced for I-20/I-220/BAFB Interchange project in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - The DOTD announced the winning contracting bid to construct a new access gate to Barksdale Air Force on I-20/I-220.
The winning bid was for $83.7 million by James Construction, a Louisiana company that is a part of Primoris Services Corporation. They beat out Gilchrist Construction, who bid $91.2 million for the project.
Louisiana DOTD’s Secretary, Dr. Shawn Wilson came to Bossier City to make the announcement. “This is a project that has been on the books for about 20 years, that had no funding, no environmental clearance, didn’t have a plan and didn’t have anyone to build it. So today we have gone through a very aggressive process," says Wilson.
According to DOTD Public Information Officer Erin Buchanan, the project committee went through several proposals. There were many important factors outside of budget. Keeping with national security standards and completing in a timely fashion were top on the list.
The committee is anticipating the notice to proceed with construction between March/April, with work beginning Summer 2019. The construction is projected to take up to 912 days, about 2.5 years to complete.
Dale Willis, Division Manager for James Construction, says the company is excited about the opportunity. Willis also guaranteed the on time completion of the new access gate.
The new access gate is one of three major infrastructure projects on the books for the state this year.
