18-year-old punches elderly man, allegedly bites Bossier City police officer

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A Northwest Louisiana man may have bitten off more than what he could chew in an incident involving an officer of the law.
Alfred Wilson, 18, of Coushatta is charged with criminal property damage, simple battery and battery of a police officer, according to Bossier Parish jail bookings.
Allegedly, Wilson was arrested for punching a 66-year-old man and destroying his phone.
At some point, he allegedly bit a Bossier City police officer.
In total, Wilson’s bond is set at $20,001.
