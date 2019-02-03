12-year-old girl new to Hammond area reported missing

HAMMOND, LA (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.
The Sheriff’s Office said Trinity Chisley recently moved to the Hammond area about three weeks ago to live with her father. She was last seen on Friday at around 3:30 p.m. The girl is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (800)-553-5245 or the Sheriff’s Office at (985)-345-6150.
Help spread the word by sharing our post.
