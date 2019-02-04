Warm, muggy start to the work week

On Wednesday, our rain and storm chances will get a little bit better, especially for places along and north of the I-30 corridor. This is when a front will stall out north of the ArkLaTex and be the focal point for showers and storms Wednesday afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will still be in the low to mid 70s. On Thursday, this front will slide south and through the ArkLaTex. This cold front will bring in a round of rain and storms and knock our temperatures down. With a warm, moist air mass in place ahead of the front, a few strong storms will be possible. With a strong cold front pushing through, temperatures will likely drop through out the day. Highs on Thursday could be recorded during the morning or early afternoon.