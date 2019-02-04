Warm, muggy start to the work week

Good morning! It's a mild and muggy start to our work week. We're waking up to temperatures in the low to mid 60s, so many of us are not even going to need a light jacket out the door this morning. Widespread travel problems are not expected this morning. However, patchy areas of drizzle or mist are possible. Don't be surprised if you have to use your windshield wipers or encounter wet roads this morning.
Today is going to be mostly cloudy and warm, especially for this time of year. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Keep in mind, our average high for this time of year is still 59 degrees. The clouds may break up some this afternoon, especially across portions of E TX and SE OK. Most of the area will stay dry this afternoon. Temperatures will slowly drop through the 60s this evening.
Clouds will start to build back in during the overnight. Once again, there will be at least a slight chance of rain. Most of the area will stay dry. Lows will be in the low 60s. Most will not need a light jacket out the door first thing Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will be another warm and mostly cloudy day. A few showers or patchy areas of light rain will be possible.
On Wednesday, our rain and storm chances will get a little bit better, especially for places along and north of the I-30 corridor. This is when a front will stall out north of the ArkLaTex and be the focal point for showers and storms Wednesday afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will still be in the low to mid 70s. On Thursday, this front will slide south and through the ArkLaTex. This cold front will bring in a round of rain and storms and knock our temperatures down. With a warm, moist air mass in place ahead of the front, a few strong storms will be possible. With a strong cold front pushing through, temperatures will likely drop through out the day. Highs on Thursday could be recorded during the morning or early afternoon.
A little bit of rain could linger into Friday. However, the main weather headline will be the cooler weather. Highs will be only be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. The cooler, dry weather will stick around for the beginning of the weekend. However, a few showers could return on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Have a great Monday!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.