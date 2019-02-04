8 smart ways to use your tax refund

(KSLA) - If you are expecting a refund this tax season, you may be tempted to spend it all quickly or make a big purchase. But careful money management of your refund could allow you to make a smart financial move and help put you on the road of financial freedom.
Here are eight wiser uses for your tax refund:
- Start an emergency savings fund: A lack of savings leaves you vulnerable financially in cases of a job loss, medical emergency, or other unforeseen events. Using your refund to start an emergency fund could leave you breathing easier should one of those events arise.
- Invest in yourself: Consider using some of your tax refund to make an investment in yourself. Taking a college course that’s relevant to your job could aid your career growth.
- Pay off high-interest debt: Put your refund to work by starting a debt-elimination program, payoff payday loans, high-interest credit cards, car loans or student loans.
- Start your own business: Do people love your cupcakes? Start your own pastry business. Do you enjoy sewing? A sewing machine could be your ticket to your first business. It’s a great opportunity to turn your refund into income.
- Spend it on something you need: Are you having car trouble? Need to have some dental work done? Take care of what you need versus what you want.
- Make home improvements: Do you need a new roof or is your kitchen outdated? Home improvement projects can immediately increase the value of your home.
- Start a savings account for something big: If you want to take the vacation of a lifetime in 2020, or if you’ve decided it’s time to get serious about saving up the down payment for a house, open an account just for these big expenses. Identifying what those accounts are for and setting a goal makes you less-likely to dip into those types of accounts.
- Add to your retirement savings: Make an IRA contribution or add it to a college savings account. Both are good investments for the future and any growth or earnings will be tax-deferred.
5 things not to do with your tax refund:
- Buy lots of little unnecessary things.
- Get a new car, unless you absolutely need one.
- Put the check directly into a checking account “for safekeeping.” Most checking accounts do not earn interest. If you’re going to save, place your money inside an interest-bearing savings or money market account.
- Loan to family members.
- Have a giant party. Once your money is gone, you’ll never get it back. Use it wisely.
