Robinson Film Center to host film series celebrating black directors

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Downtown Shreveport’s Robinson Film Center will be home to a month long celebration of contemporary black directors.
The Black History Month Film Series is presented the Caddo Parish Commission and Centenary College of Louisiana’s Centenary Film Society and coordinated in partnership with Shreveport Urban Film Festival.
The weekly series kicks off tomorrow, Tuesday Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. with the Oscar nominated ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’, directed by Barry Jenkins.
A discussion about each film, as well as contemporary black cinema, will take place following each screening. Tickets for the events can be purchased here.
