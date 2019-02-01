Police say woman stabbed husband after he asked for divorce

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Police say an argument between a married couple turned deadly Thursday night when the man was stabbed to death.
Officers responded to the Berclair area where they found David Perkins unresponsive in the front yard. He had a stab wound to the chest. Paramedics pronounced Perkins dead at the scene.
According to the police report, Perkins’ wife, Teresa Post, admitted to stabbing him. Officers found a kitchen knife in the front yard.
Police say Post was arguing with her husband when he asked for a divorce. She said he walked out of the house and kneeled next to their car. She said she was already holding a kitchen knife when she thought he was cutting the tires.
The report says Post told officers she followed her husband outside, pushed him and saw a box cutter in his hand. When he turned around she said she stabbed him with the kitchen knife.
Friends and relatives are scratching their heads wondering how a man who thought he had met the love of his life could end up dead.
Police say it was at the hands of a woman he had just married.
"They were yelling and arguing,” said neighbor Elias Del Rio. Del Rio didn't know what was going on next door on Thursday night.
"I don't understand,” said Perkins’ cousin Lisa Hopper. “He thought he'd found the love of his life and now this happened."
The couple had just married in November. Keith Corliss, who owns and lives in the house he shared with the couple, said they had been arguing in the bedroom. He said Perkins wanted a divorce.
"He walked out the door with his tool bag and about three minutes later knocked on the door and said Teresa we need to stop,” Corliss said. “He walked down that step down to the sidewalk and he just fell over. Teresa said call 911."
Corliss said he did but couldn’t believe what he was seeing.
"I didn’t even know he was stabbed until the ambulance and fire department got here,” Corliss said.
The couple worked at a nearby church Gateway Christian. He was the long-time caretaker at the church and Teresa worked as a kind of teacher’s assistant.
"He got her the job there,” Post said.
Hopper says the couple argued but seemed affectionate.
“They would visit me and they’re all lovey dovey kissing,” Hopper said. “I don’t know what happened.”
Post had prior legal troubles. Last April, she was charged with theft of property and abuse and neglect involving a man who lived in this house.
Hopper says Perkins bailed her out.
"She was arrested, and he wanted to help her out,” Hopper said.
A police affidavit indicates she was the man’s caregiver but took money from his account while he was in the hospital.
"It’s just unreal hard to wrap my head around,” Hopper said.
Police arrested Post for second-degree murder. She was booked into jail on a $200,000 bond.
