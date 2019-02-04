NWLA tennis tournament serves up thousands for St. Jude

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - An annual tennis tournament smashed fundraising goals yet again this year for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
The Northwest Louisiana St. Jude Classic, now in its 11th year — raised $56,500 for St. Jude — a hospital with a powerful mission helping hundreds of children across Louisiana. The fundraiser was held last September at Southern Trace Country Club.
“All of that money goes straight to the hospital because we focus on the child’s care as a whole,” said Kelsey Megilligan, a representative from St. Jude. “No family will ever receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food.”
Teri Flash, a co-chairman of the tournament, said the staggering amount raised speaks volumes of Northwest Louisiana’s giving spirit.
“Everybody here has really big hearts, especially with children with cancer,” Flash said. “I think everyone has been touched [by cancer] at some point, whether through a family member or friend.”
Flash said the tournament had over 300 competitors, another record aced during the September tournament.
“It’s really kind of overwhelming and humbling at the amount of support we got this year from our players, to our committee members helping and spending countless hours of volunteer time, to our major and minor sponsors," Flash said.
As planning begins for the 2019 tournament, Flash plans to set the set the bar high to again garner even more money for St. Jude.
“The more people we get involved and the more people we get excited about helping this amazing cause, I think we can just continue to keep growing,” Flash said.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.