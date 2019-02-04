Four juveniles detained after stand-off with SPD after shooting

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Four juveniles are currently detained after a two hour stand-off with authorities on Sunday afternoon. Over 30 units were on the scene.
According to Shreveport Police Department’s PIO, Christina Curtis, just before 4:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting call in the 800 block of Navaho Trail. When arriving to the scene, officers heard shots fired at the Bayou Oaks Apartments nearby located in the 2100 block of Grimmett Drive.
A male was shot in the lower body and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
For over two hours, the Shreveport Police Department, the Special Response Team and the Crisis Negations Team were trying to make contact with the four juveniles during a stand-off.
One of those juveniles is believed to be the shooting suspect.
We will keep you updated on our KSLA News 12 app and website as we learn more details.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.