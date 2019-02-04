FIRST ALERT: Unseasonably warm through midweek

Temperatures soared well into the 70s on Monday and we’ll remain unseasonably warm through at least Wednesday ahead of our next strong cold front. Our best chance of rain this week will arrive with the front on Thursday followed by temperatures turning sharply colder as we close out the work week.
Clouds will fill back in and thicken up overnight. Some areas of fog, mist and drizzle are expected to develop later tonight. Temperatures will remain mild, only falling back into the low to mid 60s. We’ll remain cloudy through the day Tuesday with a chance of mainly some morning drizzle. Temperatures will remain warm despite the lack of sunshine with afternoon highs in the mid 70s.
Temperatures will be warm again Wednesday with highs back in the mid 70s. Rain chances look a little higher, mainly near and north of I-30 where a few afternoon and evening showers and storms are possible. There’s a slim chance of a strong storm or 2 in this part of the ArkLaTex.
A strong cold front will push into the area on Thursday bring scattered showers and storms with it. Temperatures will warm into the 60s to near 70 just ahead of the front before colder air starts moving in behind it later in the day. The chance for rain is around 60%.
Temperatures will be sharply colder by Friday with morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs only in the mid 40s. Saturday will bring similar conditions before temperatures bounce back into the 50s Sunday. A few showers are possible as well to end the weekend.
