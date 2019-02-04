FIRST ALERT: A strong cold front brings in rain, a few strong storms and blast of cold air Thursday

Patchy areas of light rain or a few rain showers will be possible on Tuesday. On Wednesday, our rain and storms chances will start to increase, especially north of I-30. Our rain and storm chances this week will peak on Thursday. By Friday, our good rain chances will be gone. However, a little bit of light rain could linger into Friday morning. The upcoming weekend will start out dry, but a few showers will be possible on Sunday. Another cold front could approach the area early next week.