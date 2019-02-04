FIRST ALERT: A strong cold front brings in rain, a few strong storms and blast of cold air Thursday

At least a slim chance of rain will be in play every day this week. However, you’re probably just going to need to keep an umbrella handy on Thursday when a strong cold front will blast through the ArkLaTex.
Patchy areas of light rain or a few rain showers will be possible on Tuesday. On Wednesday, our rain and storms chances will start to increase, especially north of I-30. Our rain and storm chances this week will peak on Thursday. By Friday, our good rain chances will be gone. However, a little bit of light rain could linger into Friday morning. The upcoming weekend will start out dry, but a few showers will be possible on Sunday. Another cold front could approach the area early next week.
By midweek, a front will be stalled out north of the ArkLaTex. This front maybe close enough to the area to help trigger some showers and storms Wednesday afternoon and evening, mainly north of the I-30 corridor.
A few strong storms will be possible north of I-30 on Wednesday. This is where there will be a Marginal Risk of severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening. The greatest storm chances and threat of severe weather will likely stay north of the area.
The stalled front will drop south and push through the ArkLaTex on Thursday. A round of rain and storms will likely develop along and ahead of the front Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon. The rain and storms will likely develop from northwest to southeast across the area on Thursday.
With a warm, moist air mass in place ahead of the front a few strong to severe storms will be possible along and ahead of the front on Thursday. Right now, the threat of severe weather looks low.
Widespread heavy rainfall and flooding are probably not going to be a major threat either. Widespread rainfall totals will be between 0.5-1.5″ of rain. If storms develop on Wednesday, then most places along and north of I-30 will likely see the most rain this week. There will be the potential for locally heavy rainfall within the round of the rain and storms on Thursday.
As the rain exits late Thursday much cooler air will start to pour into the area. Highs Monday through Wednesday will be in the low to mid 70s. Highs on Thursday will be near 70 degrees. With a strong cold front pushing through, temperatures will likely drop throughout the day. Highs on Thursday could be recorded during the morning or early afternoon. By Friday, temperatures won’t even hit 50 degrees in most locations. Keep in mind, our average high for this time of year is 59 degrees.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will continue to be your First Alert on the potential for strong storms on Thursday.
