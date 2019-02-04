Calculating hate: Federally mandated count leaves out untold number of crimes in America

According to the court recordings, Vallum kept Williamson’s gender identity a secret from family, friends, and his gang during the couple’s romantic and sexual relationship that lasted for several months. But in May 2015, prosecutors said, Vallum got a call. Someone in his gang knew, and he had to, in his words, “handle the business.” The next day, he picked Williamson up in Alabama and drove her to his father’s property just across the state line in Mississippi to kill her.