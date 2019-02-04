BSPD investigate missing woman

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police are looking for a missing woman, Danielle Renee Coats.
Coats, 28, was last seen at home on the 5900 block of E. Texas St on Jan. 26, 2019.
Coats stands at 4′11″ and weighs 80 lbs. She drives a silver 2017 Nissan Sentra with Louisiana plate number 763AWZ.
Coats has recently changed her hair and now has shoulder length blonde hair. At this time investigators do not suspect foul play.
Anyone with information on Danielle Renee Coats whereabouts are asked to contact Bossier City Police at (318) 741-8665.
