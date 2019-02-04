Bossier Schools superintendent suddenly retires

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - After 3 days of uncertainty within the Bossier Parish School District comes a bombshell announcement. The current superintendent retired, effective Monday, Feb. 4.
Since we heard that superintendent Scott Smith had to be rushed to the hospital Thursday night, there has been almost no information coming out of the district on what exactly is happening here. The only thing we do know is that a federal investigation is underway that involves Superintendent Smith in some capacity.
That’s according to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, which released a statement late Friday night confirming their detectives assisted federal agents in that investigation.
As word spread quickly that Superintendent Smith would likely be making an announcement soon, on possibly leaving his position, it came as no surprise to parents like April Ceffalia.
"Well, it's probably for the best I guess. I mean, I don't know. The credibility's kind of down the hill now, so."
The Bossier School Board will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. this Thursday, to appoint an Interim Superintendent and begin the process of seeking a new Superintendent.
In the meantime, Assistant Superintendent Mitch Downey will serve as chief administrative officer of the school system.
We also reached out to the school board president, Shane Cheatham, to get the board's reaction to all of these developments.
But he deferred any statement to school district officials.
