Bossier Schools Superintendent Scott Smith resigns

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Scott Smith, superintendent for Bossier Schools, has resigned. The information was confirmed Monday afternoon.
He worked for Bossier Schools for more than 30 years. He was the Assistant Superintendent for the parish, before becoming superintendent.
In a statement the BPSB says, “The Bossier Parish School Board announces that Scott Smith has tendered his retirement from the position of Superintendent, effective immediately.”
The Board will meeting during regular session this Thursday, Feb 7, 2019 at 6 p.m.
The statement went on to say, “We stand tall knowing Bossier Schools remains the same highly-rated, internationally accredited school district as it has been for many years. That has not changed, nor has the fact children are in class today learning, educators are teaching and the daily operations of this district are continuing. As Bossier Schools moves forward, the district remains committed in offering the best education expected by Bossier Parish families and earning the confidence of the community we serve”
