Bossier City water samples test negative for brain-eating amoeba

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Health collected new water samples from the Bossier City water system Jan. 23, 2019. The sample results came back negative for both Naegleria fowleri amoeba and Naegleria fowleri amoeba DNA.
Its been four months since tests found the brain-eating amoeba in the Bossier City portion of the Sligo Water System. A free chlorine burn of the system was announced shortly after. The city began lowering levels immediately.
The testing locations are on Lantana Lane, Bluebell Drive, Whitehall (Whitchall) Drive, Foxglove Drive and Kirby Smith Drive.
The city’s primary water treatment plan is to continue using the newer water treatment facility. Other changes have been made to combat potential water contamination as well.
Some of these changes include:
- The installation of 22 automatic flushing units on fire hydrants to flush older water.
- Two new chemical boosting stations at the Hwy. 71 South and Northeast water towers.
- Enhanced water sampling and flushing procedures.
