Bossier City teen sets up donation drive and asks to love your community

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Bossier City teen is asking you to love your community this February.
Jessica West, 16, is collecting items for six different non-profits and charities in Shreveport-Bossier region.
The 3-week donation drive started Sunday, Feb. 3 and ends on Feb. 23. The Airline High School sophomore is calling this project the “Love Your Community Drive.”
West says she loves community service work.
“I kinda got this idea toward the beginning of the year. I told my parents that I really want to do something for the community," says West. “People weren’t really giving at this time. Everybody gives around the holidays. Right now, they need this stuff because they go through it all the time.”
“God put it on my heart and said “I want you do something.”,” she explains.
During the first week, West is asking for toiletry items for The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission and The Providence House.
During the second week of February, she’s collecting non-perishable food items for the food banks at Airline Church of Christ and Christ the King Catholic Church.
In the final week of the drive, West will collect arts & crafts supplies for Holy Angels and The HAP House.
“It makes me feel wonderful. These places give so much to the community already. It’s expensive to do what they do. I want to help them out as much as possible to make sure they have everything they need," says West.
“No matter how young or old you are, you can always get involved in the community in some way. I’ve always loved serving the community and others. I get a warm and fuzzy feeling inside.”
Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:
♦ Wray Ford on Benton Road
♦ The Bossier Sheriff’s Substation on Viking Drive
♦ Roundtree Ford on Business Park Drive
♦ Porter’s Dry Cleaning locations on Airline Drive, Southfield, Line Avenue and Youree Drive.
