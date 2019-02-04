Bossier City church hosting three day mental health symposium

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Mental illness is something that affects thousands of people in country everyday, but one Bossier City church is working to bring awareness to help those in need.
Tonight Stonewall Baptist Church is hosting a three night mental health symposium. The symposium is free and open to public.
Each night the event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the church’s Family Life and Development Center on 807 Eatman Street in Bossier City.
The event will focus on three main things, awareness, intervention and maintenance.
“We don’t just want people to get information, but wan them to follow through,” said Director of Christian Education Bret Shepherd. “Maybe they will get a recognition about something that is going on with them or somebody in their household that they didn’t recognize has some form of mental illness...and so they will now address it and follow through and hopefully curb behavior that might happen later down the line.”
The event will have a variety of speakers, services and organizations such as Volunteers for America, Community Health Care Solutions, DOBI Healthcare, the Veterans Administration and Jenkins Counseling Services.
“With everything that we’re seeing on the news and just in our society in general, it kinda leads back to mental health awareness,” said Janeen Jenkins with Jenkins Counseling Services. “We just want to get the word out that there are services that are here, that are i your community probably up the street from you that you can reach out to and be a part of.”
Shepherd says they plan to host another symposium soon and they also will host booster sessions throughout the year that will focus on issues like domestic violence, anger, and grief.
