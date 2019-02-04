BAFB announces 2019 air show headliners

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA (KSLA) - The Barksdale Air Force Base Air and Space show will be back May 18-19, 2019.
This year’s show will be headlined by the Canadian Snowbirds, with performances by “Tora, Tora, Tora!”, Chris Darnell with the Aftershock jet truck, and Mark Henley.
Other acts the audience can anticipate include the B-52, B-2, B-1, F-35, KC-135, and the U.S. Army Black Dagger.
Fans can stay up to date with the show on the Team Barksdale App and Facebook page.
Expect to see some action on the ground as well. There will be a variety of stationary displays with crew members available to give visitors a look inside, talk and answer questions.
