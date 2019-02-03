SPD hunts for active shooter on the loose in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department and a Special Response Team of over 30 units are on the scene of a shooting in North Shreveport.
Officers were dispatched to the Cherokee Park area near Grimmett Drive and Navaho Trail on Sunday just before 4:00 p.m.
According to Shreveport Police Department’s PIO, Christina Curtis, the alleged shooting suspect is at large after a male was possibly shot. He has been transported to a local hospital.
