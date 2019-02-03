SPD hunts for active shooter on the loose in Shreveport

SPD hunts for active shooter on the loose in Shreveport
SPD on the hunt for shooting suspect at large in North Shreveport.
By Lauren Frederick | February 3, 2019 at 5:18 PM CST - Updated February 3 at 5:18 PM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department and a Special Response Team of over 30 units are on the scene of a shooting in North Shreveport.

Officers were dispatched to the Cherokee Park area near Grimmett Drive and Navaho Trail on Sunday just before 4:00 p.m.

According to Shreveport Police Department’s PIO, Christina Curtis, the alleged shooting suspect is at large after a male was possibly shot. He has been transported to a local hospital.

We will keep you updated on our KSLA News 12 app and website as we learn more details.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.