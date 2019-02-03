Non-profit organization helps LA autistic child become veterinarian for a day

BENTON, LA (KSLA) - It’s a special day for Antoin Killgsley. He’s turning 8-years-old and spending the day performing his dream profession as a veterinarian.
The non-profit, Pay it Forward Networking, helped his mother put the event together at Seventh Heaven Ranch in Benton.
Volunteers brought dogs, horses, chickens, lizards and a ferret for him to become “Dr. Antoin”. He says his favorite animal at the event were the chickens.
“He has an interest in animals and I wanted to have a vet day for him,” his mother, Latonya Jackson, says. “Maybe one day he will become a veterinarian.”
According to the organizations’s founder, Kassi Robinson, the non-profit is 4-years-old and has helped 300 kids with disabilities live out their dreams.
“We heard about Antoin’s dream of becoming a veterinarian and worked to make that a reality,” Robinson says. “It feels great to see him learning and having a nice birthday.”
During the event, Antoin blew out the candles on his cake and received an honorary veterinarian lab coat.
“This is a memory that will last with him forever,” Jackson says.
The Pay it Forward Network has 25,000 members and operates across the country. If you would like to learn more about the non-profit or make a donation, click here.
