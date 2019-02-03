Man shot, injured near local liquor store, SPD investigates

By Lauren Frederick | February 2, 2019 at 9:53 PM CST - Updated February 2 at 10:00 PM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured after he was shot in the chest on Saturday evening.

Authorities responded to the scene just before 8:30 p.m. located at Werner Park near The Liquor Store located between Mansfield Road and Murray Street.

The condition of the victim’s injuries and a suspect description is unknown at this time.

