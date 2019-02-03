Local artist showcases art at Fat Tuesday’s Sandwich Shop and Bakery

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -Fat Tuesday’s sandwich shop and bakery got into the Mardi Gras season spirit after a variety of arts and crafts were showcased.
The artwork of Rusty Carter was showcased inside the restaurant and a mural of his unique and eclectic art is painted on the side of the restaurant. Carter also setup an art booth displaying his work. He says he’s being doing art for 3 years now.
Fat Tuesdays sandwich shop and bakery is located in the heart of Bossier City and they’re open Monday through Friday. They also offer drive-thru options and homemade pies.
