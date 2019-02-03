Grambling’s Shakyla Hill records 2nd Quadruple Double

Grambling, LA - Shakyla Hill etched her name in the college women’s basketball record books on Saturday afternoon as the Grambling State University women’s basketball team rolled past Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 77-57, in a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) game at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.
Hill posted her second career quadruple-double, a feat never captured before in the NCAA Division I era. The senior guard from Little Rock, Ark. posted her first quadruple-double in a win over Alabama State on Jan. 3, 2018. At the time last year, Hill joined Sonja Tate (Arkansas State), Veronica Pettry (Loyola-Chicago) and Jackie Spenser (Louisville) as the only NCAA Division I women’s basketball players to register a quadruple-double.
On Saturday, she became the first to accomplish the feat twice.
Hill finished with a game-high 21 points, 16 rebounds, 13 assists and 10 steals to earn her second-career quadruple-double. She also did it by shooting 7-of-15 from the floor and 6-of-9 from the free-throw line in 32 minutes of action. In addition, Hill needed one final steal to accomplish the mark and got it with just 52 seconds left in the final period.
“I am just so blessed,” Hill, overcome by emotion, said about the accomplishment. “To be able to record a quadruple-double once was something special, but to do it again, words cannot describe how I am feeling. I want to thank my teammates for the support and helping me achieve this record.”
Ariel Williams recorded 11 points and two boards, while Justice Coleman, Jazmin Boyd and Takerra Parsons each registered 10 points.
Aiya El Hassan led Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-11 overall, 1-7 SWAC) with 14 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one steal. Atitiana Vincent and Noe’ll Taylor each added 10 points.
Not only was it a monumental night for Hill, but Grambling State head coach Freddie Murray recorded his 50th career win.
Turning Point
Grambling State (9-11, 6-2) trailed for most of the opening quarter, but grabbed the lead with 59 seconds left when Shakyla Hill sank a pair at the foul line and the Lady Tigers took a 16-12 lead, after Ariel Williams sank a half-court buzzer beater, into the second period.
GSU opened the second quarter on a 12-4 run, capped by a Jasmine Forte bucket with 6:31 remaining. Arkansas-Pine Bluff cut the deficit to 34-25 after a putback by Aiya El Hassan with eight seconds left, but Justice Coleman’s layup as time expired gave Grambling State a 36-25 halftime lead.
The Lady Lions closed the gap to 36-28 after a 3-pointer by Atitiana Vincent with 9:25 left in the third, but that would be as close as UAPB would get.
The Lady Tigers outscored Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 22-15, and took a 58-40 advantage into the final quarter.
Inside the Numbers > Grambling State was 30-of-72 (41.7percent) shooting and 11-of-19 (57.9 percent) from the charity stripe > Arkansas-Pine Bluff shot 35.7 percent (20-of-56) from the field and 60.0 percent (15-of-25) from the free-throw line
> The Lady Tigers registered 49 rebounds, including 34 on the defensive glass
> The Lady Lions pulled down 39 rebounds, with 31 coming on the defensive end
> Grambling State finished 40 points in the paint, 35 bench points, 16 points off 28 Lady Lion turnovers, 18 fast break points and 10 second-chance points
> UAPB tallied 26 points in the paint, 14 bench points, 11 points off 20 Lady Tiger turnovers, eight fastbreak points and seven second-chance points
News & Notes > Grambling State swept the season series last year
> Shakyla Hill has posted double figures in scoring in 19 of-20 games this season
> Jazmin Boyd has scored in double figures in 12 of the 15 games played this season
> Shakyla Hill has scored 15 or more points in 66 times in her collegiate career
> Freddie Murray recorded his 50th win for his collegiate career
> Jazmin Boyd has scored in double figures 67 times in her collegiate career
> Shakyla Hill had ten steals and is now 33 away from the school and SWAC all-time record
Up Next Grambling State concludes its three-game homestand on Monday as Mississippi Valley State comes to town. Tip-off against the Devilettes is set for 5 p.m.