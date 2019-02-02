Stabbing victim hospitalized with life threatening injuries

Stabbing victim hospitalized with life threatening injuries
By Felicia Michelle | February 2, 2019 at 7:04 AM CST - Updated February 2 at 7:04 AM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - An adult male was stabbed Friday evening, Feb. 1 on the 700 block of Turner St.

According to Shreveport Police, the suspect and victim were in a verbal argument which turned physical.

The suspect, who remains unidentified, stabbed the victim in the abdomen with a knife.

The victim fled to call 911, he was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story,more details will be released when available.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.