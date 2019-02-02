Stabbing victim hospitalized with life threatening injuries

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - An adult male was stabbed Friday evening, Feb. 1 on the 700 block of Turner St.
According to Shreveport Police, the suspect and victim were in a verbal argument which turned physical.
The suspect, who remains unidentified, stabbed the victim in the abdomen with a knife.
The victim fled to call 911, he was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
This is a developing story,more details will be released when available.
