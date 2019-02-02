Punxsutawney Phil predicts spring is coming early

Lisa Gibson, center, and her daughters Josie, left, and AneGiguere of Pittsburgh, arrive early to celebrate the 133rd Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. It is the second Groundhog Day trek to Gobbler's Knob for the family. (Source:AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)