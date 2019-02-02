Punxsutawney Phil predicts spring is coming early

PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA (KSLA) - Pennsylvania’s Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring. In the tradition of Groundhog’s Day, a crowd gathered to see if the furry creature will cast a shadow or not.
The over 130 year tradition says that if Phil sees his shadow then there will be six more weeks of winter.
Today the underground meteorologist did not see his shadow, signaling an early spring season.
While the superstition is fun, our favorite groundhog has made more wrong predictions than right.
For the most accurate weather, download our First Alert Weather App.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.