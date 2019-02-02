Oxycontin maker made billions peddling opioids, and treatments for addiction to them, lawsuit alleges

(CNN) – Cory Merrill, 23, started on the opiate oxycontin after surgery. He eventually turned to heroin. An overdoes killed him eight years ago.
His mother, Cheryl Juaire, says he’d still be alive if it weren’t for Purdue Pharma, the company that makes oxycontin.
“They are ruthless people, who are just out for money at the expense of our children,” she said.
Merrill was one of thousands in Massachusetts alone whose lives were destroyed by opiate abuse.
His mother, Cheryl Juaire, and now the state of Massachusetts lay much of the blame at the feet of Purdue Pharma. They say the company not only deceptively marketed the drug, but pursued a two-pronged strategy of selling oxycontin as well as the treatment for addiction to it.
According to a lawsuit that was recently released in full by the Massachusetts attorney general, Maura Healey, Purdue called the plan “Project Tango.”
“There’s an outrage, but they’re going to come down,” Juaire said. “The whole empire is going to fall. It’s just a matter of time.”
The empire is that of the Sacklers, one of the country’s wealthiest families.
They’re known for their global philanthropy, funding museums and institutions worldwide. Among those are New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Louvre in Paris.
The Sackler family owns Purdue Pharma, and oxycontin, their main drug, has made them tens of billions of dollars since it was introduced in the 1990s.
The lawsuit contends that from 2008-2016 alone, members of the Sackler family paid themselves more than $4 billion in opioid profits.
“For Purdue it was all about the money, and it was profits over people,” Healey said.
Among other things, the newly unredacted complaint points to a strategy allegedly employed by the company to blame addicts.
In a confidential 2001 email, Richard Sackler, then Purdue chairman and president, wrote: “We have to hammer on the abusers in every way possible. They are the culprits and the problem. They are reckless criminals.”
“There were lies. About the efficacy, about the safety, about the supposed nonaddictive nature of their product,” Healey said.
In a statement, Purdue Pharma said the Massachusetts attorney general’s decision to release the full complaint is “part of a continuing effort to … blame (Purdue) for the entire opioid crisis, and try the case in the court of public opinion rather than the justice system.”
“Massachusetts seeks to publicly vilify Purdue, its executives, employees and directors while unfairly undermining the important work we have taken to address the opioid addiction crisis,” the company added.
Massachusetts wants Purdue to pay possibly billions of dollars to the state, its communities and families devastated by addiction.
The complaint, initially filed last summer, had large sections redacted.
The full lawsuit shows why Purdue may have fought to keep the redactions.
It contains page after page of information showing the massive amounts of money made by the company, its executives and the Sacklers, all kept from public view until now.
