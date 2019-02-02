Mild temperatures, but cloudy skies linger

Our next cold front will drop closer to our area Tuesday and Wednesday, but will stall out just north of us. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. If you aren't seeing any rain, expect clouds to linger in the forecast. Highs in the low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Bigger rain chances come for Thursday as the frontal system will start to pass through the area. Not only does it bring elevated chances for rain, but also cold air behind it. Highs on Thursday will only be in the low 60s with upper 40s for Friday. Rain showers are still possible Friday, depending on how fast or slow this frontal system pushes through. We will continue to keep you updated.