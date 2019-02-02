Mild temperatures, but cloudy skies linger

Good morning! A mild start to the weekend, with temperatures in the upper 40s, low 50s. You may still need the light jacket throughout the morning hours. Some areas across the ArkLaTex are also dealing with some patchy fog this morning. Make sure to stay safe on the roadways and use those low beam headlights. Fog should dissipate by the late morning hours.
For the rest of today, don't expect a whole lot of sunshine. Clouds skies will dominate the forecast all weekend long. Highs will reach the mid 60s later this afternoon. There is a small chance of seeing a shower or two throughout the day and chances increase later tonight. Lows drop into the low 50s overnight.
An unsettled pattern will continues across the ArkLaTex tomorrow. Patchy fog is possible again tomorrow morning, with clouds yet again sticking around in the forecast. Rain chances increase to a 30% tomorrow. Scattered showers are possible, but I do expect a lot of dry time. Highs in the upper 60s Sunday. Some places may even reach 70 degrees. I don't expect either day this weekend to be a washout, but keep the umbrella handy.
Looking ahead to next week, highs on Monday will be in the mid 70s to continue the warming trend. Expect cloudy skies and the chance of a few showers. These showers will be prompted by our next weather system that will be approaching the area.
Our next cold front will drop closer to our area Tuesday and Wednesday, but will stall out just north of us. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. If you aren't seeing any rain, expect clouds to linger in the forecast. Highs in the low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Bigger rain chances come for Thursday as the frontal system will start to pass through the area. Not only does it bring elevated chances for rain, but also cold air behind it. Highs on Thursday will only be in the low 60s with upper 40s for Friday. Rain showers are still possible Friday, depending on how fast or slow this frontal system pushes through. We will continue to keep you updated.
