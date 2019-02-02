Local college looking to help students get into law school

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -One local college freshman is on track to becoming a lawyer thanks to a new partnership between two Louisiana Colleges.
Freshman Patrick Riley majors in Political Science at Centenary College in Shreveport.
“I want to help stop people from being taken advantage of by our legal system,” Riley said. He plans to do that by becoming a public defender in Louisiana.
“It’s not the most glorious job and it’s a lot of grunt work, but I don’t mind it,” he said. His professor, Ryan Leeper says students like Riley are needed to fight legal injustices.
Leeper says that’s why he created the legal studies minor at the college. “I wanted to give students more options to pursue careers in law and their desires,” Leeper said.
He also helped create a partnership with LSU's Paul M. Hebert Law Center to provide students minoring in legal studies an option to attend law school in Baton Rouge.
School leaders say a memorandum of understanding was signed late January between the two universities solidifying the deal.
It will aim to greatly increase a Centenary student’s chances of admission and consideration for financial aid. The provost and dean of the college, Dr. Jenifer Ward believes this is a game changer for students.
“We have a history and mission of giving back and a commitment to service,” Ward said. She believes students who benefit from this partnership can further their service to society by practicing law.
Another requirement of the program is for students to practice law and help people in the ArkLaTex. The application deadline is Dec. 1, 2019.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.