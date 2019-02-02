KSLA Salutes: Dad surprises son at school

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - An 8-year-old boy got the surprise of his life when his dad, who serves in the armed forces, surprised him at school Friday afternoon.
“Daddy! Daddy! Daddy! Daddy! I really missed you!
”I miss you too bub!"
"You surprised me, I'm so happy!"
“I know you are, I’m happy too.”
For the last six months, Daniel kept a close eye on the calendar, counting down the days. His Dad, Master Sergeant James Ott finally came home.
“It’s a really good feeling, coming home to him you know. It’s been me and him for a while, he’s my world. I do everything I can to take care of him,” said MSgt Ott, “He had two great grandma’s taking care of him when I was gone, and I’m very thankful for that. I’m just glad to be home.”
With former teachers, and both Grandmas watching on, there was one more surprise.
“Guess what? I checked you out of school today, so you’re going to come home with me!”
"Really? I'm checked out?"
Even his fellow first graders joined in on the excitement.
With more than 20 years of service, MSgt Ott says this time was different.
“It was a little bit more difficult because he was older, but it’s a good to be home. All I could think of is being home with him.”
