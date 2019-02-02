Boys to Men Club helps to create future leaders of tomorrow

NATCHITOCHES, LA (KSLA) - Natchitoches Junior High School is working to prepare the future leaders of tomorrow.
This year, seventh grade math teacher Jermaine Thomas started the club to provide life skills to seventh and eighth grade students with the Boys to Men Club. The club has created a brotherhood among the students.
“I prayed about it and God told me that this is the right time to start the club,” Thomas said. “We have received numerous support from the community about the great lessons we are teaching these young men.”
Thomas mentions that many of the students are growing up in tough situations and through this club they are encouraged and uplifted.
“We want them to know that someone cares about them,” Thomas said. “They don’t have to go through their situations alone.”
Many of the students have already picked out their career and say they want to make good grades to achieve it.
“I want to be a physical therapist,” Seventh grader Arnold Scott II says. “This club has taught me how to become a man, such as learning to tie a tie for interviews.”
The Boys to Men Club is accepting donations to help pay for field trips and other expenses. If you would like to make a donation please contact Jermaine Thomas at (318) 238-0066.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.