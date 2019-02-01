Unsettled pattern full of mild & wet weather

Good morning! Not as cold this morning as the past few days, but you will still need the light jacket. Temperatures start off in the mid to upper 40s for your Friday. Expect considerable cloudiness today. Southeasterly flow is bringing in lots of moisture to fuel a few showers throughout the day, so keep the umbrella will you just in case. Temperatures warm nicely later this afternoon in the low 60s.
An unsettled pattern will continue across the ArkLaTex. A week frontal pattern will be around the area this weekend. Rain not looking as likely as it was the past few days, but expect a few showers. A few thunderstorms could be possible both days. Chance of rain is 20%. Highs in the mid 60s for Saturday and in the upper 60s Sunday. Some places may even reach 70 degrees. I don't expect either day to be a washout, but keep the umbrella handy.
Looking ahead to next week, highs on Monday will be in the mid 70s to continue the warming trend. Expect partly cloudy skies and the chance of a few showers. These showers will be prompted by our next weather system that will be approaching the area. Our next cold front will drop closer to our area Tuesday and Wednesday, but will stall out just north of us. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. If you aren't seeing any rain, expect clouds to linger in the forecast. Highs in the low 70s Tuesday and in the mid 60s Wednesday. Bigger rain chances come for Thursday as the frontal system will start to pass through the area. Not only does it bring elevated chances for rain, but also cold air behind it. Highs on Thursday will only be in the upper 40s.
Have a good day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
