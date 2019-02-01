Unsettled pattern full of mild & wet weather

Looking ahead to next week, highs on Monday will be in the mid 70s to continue the warming trend. Expect partly cloudy skies and the chance of a few showers. These showers will be prompted by our next weather system that will be approaching the area. Our next cold front will drop closer to our area Tuesday and Wednesday, but will stall out just north of us. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. If you aren't seeing any rain, expect clouds to linger in the forecast. Highs in the low 70s Tuesday and in the mid 60s Wednesday. Bigger rain chances come for Thursday as the frontal system will start to pass through the area. Not only does it bring elevated chances for rain, but also cold air behind it. Highs on Thursday will only be in the upper 40s.