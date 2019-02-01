Texarkana hospital earns new accreditation

TEXARKANA, TEXAS (KSLA) - Good news today for health care in the ArkLaTex.
This morning, officials with Wadley Regional Medical Center announced being the first accredited chest pain center in Texarkana.
The accreditation was awarded by the American College of Cardiology.
Wadley leaders said they have worked for more than a year to reach this status. They say the goal is to significantly reduce the mortality rate of heart attack patients by reducing the time it takes to retrieve treatment. According to officials, Wadley Regional Medical Center was required to meet 153 criteria to get accredited.
Cardiologist Dr. Scott Black said The American College of Cardiology represents the goal standard in this area of medical treatment.
“Although we felt for some time that we provided quality evidence based medicine to have the American College validate that is a great honor,” Dr. Black said. “And I think it says a lot about our hospital and the way we approach patient care.”
