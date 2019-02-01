Tax filing assistance offered at Shreve Memorial Library

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Volunteers with the Internal Revenue Service will be on-hand to help the public with their taxes.
Begining on Monday, Feb. 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays IRS volunteers will offer free tax filing assistance at the Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. That's in Southern Hills.
Trained volunteers will be available to assist online filers free of charge. Those filing will need to bring all necessary documents, including W-2s in order to file.
The sessions will continue through Monday, April 8. A special “IRS Tax Assistance Super Saturday” event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon for those not able to make it during the week.
For more information, please visit www.shreve-lib.org or call the Hamilton/South Caddo Branch at 318-687-6824.
