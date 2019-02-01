Sci-Port Museum in Shreveport opens second floor today

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -After years of struggles for the Sci-Port Discovery Center in Shreveport, things are finally moving in the right direction.
Today, the museum will open its second floor and now the entire museum will be open for the first time in more than a year.
Dianne Clark became the museum’s new Executive Director in August 2018 and stressed bringing stability to the center.
Over the last few months, she’s been working to do just that. In October, they were able to re-open the space center, the planetarium and also find some exhibits that were missing.
The museum has a brand new Nano exhibit and they are also bringing in a weather station along with Shriner’s Hospital that’s creating an exhibit that will showcase prosthetics.
They have also added a new ‘Bricks and Bots’ area that will allow parents to build Legos with their children.
The museum will have a variety of events that will celebrate black history and engineering for the month of February.
On March 15th they will showcase a new movie ‘Superpower Dogs’ in its IMAX theater, and on March 16th they will have animal adoptions and dog themed events at the museum.
This month the museum will have 50% Fridays where people can visit the museum and watch an IMAX movie for $10.00.
