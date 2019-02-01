REPORT: Capital murder charge dismissed against mother of Panola County toddler

BECKVILLE, TX (KSLA) - The Panola County District Attorney has dropped a capital murder charge against the mother whose 2-year-old son died last year, according to a report by the Panola Watchman.
District Attorney Danny Buck Davidson says Brianna Jones, 22, still faces charges in connection to the toddler’s death, and prosecutors can file the capital murder charge again in the future if they choose, according to the report.
Davidson told the Panola Watchman that the decision to drop the charge was based on new evidence from law enforcement.
Kai’syn Sheppard died in March of last year after his father, Braylyn Sheppard, found him unconscious and called 911.
Medical personnel at the emergency room found bruises on his head and face and severe internal injuries and wounds. He died four days later.
Sheppard still faces a capital murder charge and Jones faces a child endangerment charge in the case.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.