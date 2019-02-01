Mother admits to letting children to miss school for nearly two years

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Shreveport mother will spend thirty days in jail after allowing her two children to play hooky for nearly two years.
Fathimah Slack, 35 admitted to a Caddo Parish juvenile judge that she failed to send her children, ages 13 and 14 to school more than a year and a half, according to a news release from the Caddo District Attorney’s Office.
The pair missed the entire 2017-2018 school year and this school year through November 2018.
Slack was investigated by Shreveport police and was later taken into custody following a sweep last summer by authorities
The sweep targeted executed bench warrants for parents who failed to appear in Juvenile Court for truancy.
The children are now in the care of another family member.
“As I promised this community, I am holding parents who do not properly supervise their children or send their children to school accountable to the full extent of the law,” said Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr., in a news release. “These children are the victims, and I pledge to always protect them.”
