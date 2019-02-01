Local DAV Chapter makes generous donation to Bossier Parish Schools

Bossier Parish, LA (KSLA) - The northwest Louisiana chapter of Disabled American Veterans made a generous donation to Bossier Parish Schools Wednesday afternoon.
They donated $25,000 to help with the district’s JROTC program in all schools.
“It will be well spent to help the cadets,” explained Haughton High School’s Aerospace Science instructor, Anthony Zucco, “This teaches the cadets that you don’t stop giving back to the community just because you graduate, just because you move on, these gentlemen provided these funds. they are continuing to serve after 50 to 60 years in the community.”
The local DAV raises money through their BINGO nights to give back to veterans, their families and students in the area.
