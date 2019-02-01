FIRST ALERT: Warm weekend with a little wet weather around

Good afternoon! Temperatures are going to stay on the mild side this weekend. Unfortunately, we’re not going to see a ton of sunshine and some may have to dodge a few raindrops at times. Neither Saturday nor Sunday are going to be washout, though. Our next big weather maker won’t arrive until the end of next week. It’s going to be another cold front and could bring in a round of rain and storms and another blast of cold air.
The clouds have really broken up this afternoon. Most of the area is seeing quite a bit of sunshine. The sunshine has helped warm temperatures warm into the 60s area wide. Some places are even flirting with 70 degrees. Temperatures won’t tumble too far this evening. However, you’re probably going to need a light jacket. Most places will be back into the upper 50s by 7 or 8 p.m. Even though it’s not a likely a stray light rain shower can’t be ruled out.
Clouds will start to build back into the area during the overnight. Lows will range from the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. It’s going to be a mild February night. A few showers will be possible overnight, mainly across E TX and SE OK, as well as a little bit of fog.
This weekend will be mostly cloudy and mild, warm for February. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 60s. Sunday will be even warmer. Highs will be in the upper 60s. A few places could even hit 70 degrees. A few showers and storms will be possible on both days. Right now, a few more showers and storms will be possible on Sunday compared to Saturday. Neither day will be a washout. Lows Saturday night will be in the low 50s.
The start of next week will be even warmer. Highs Monday through Wednesday will be in the low to mid 70s. Keep in mind, our average high for this time of year is still below 60 degrees. A few showers and storms will be possible early next week as well. Our rain and storm chances will start to pick up late next week when a strong cold approaches the area. There is the potential for a few stronger storms. There are still some question marks revolving around this cold front, though. One models pushes it through the ArkLaTex, while another model has it stalling out across the area. If the front pushes through the entire area then a blast of cold air will follow the front. If the front stalls out over the area then the southern half of the area won’t be nearly as cold as the northern half late next week. We’ll continue to keep a close eye on this cold front through the weekend.
Have a great weekend!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.