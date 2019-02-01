FIRST ALERT: Warm weekend with a little wet weather around

The start of next week will be even warmer. Highs Monday through Wednesday will be in the low to mid 70s. Keep in mind, our average high for this time of year is still below 60 degrees. A few showers and storms will be possible early next week as well. Our rain and storm chances will start to pick up late next week when a strong cold approaches the area. There is the potential for a few stronger storms. There are still some question marks revolving around this cold front, though. One models pushes it through the ArkLaTex, while another model has it stalling out across the area. If the front pushes through the entire area then a blast of cold air will follow the front. If the front stalls out over the area then the southern half of the area won’t be nearly as cold as the northern half late next week. We’ll continue to keep a close eye on this cold front through the weekend.