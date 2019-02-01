Bossier Schools superintendent hospitalized overnight

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Bossier Schools Superintendent Scott Smith was hospitalized overnight. The information was confirmed Friday morning by the Bossier Parish School Board.
“We are saddened to have learned Bossier Schools Superintendent Scott Smith was hospitalized overnight." According to a release, this is a personnel matter and they will not compromise his privacy. The Bossier Parish School Board asks that you keep Mr. Smith and his family in your thoughts.
No other information was provided. KSLA will stay with this story and keep you updated as details become available.
Smith has worked for Bossier Schools for more than 30 years. He was the Assistant Superintendent for the parish, before becoming superintendent.
