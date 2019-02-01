‘All Schools Mass’ to celebrate Catholic Schools Week at Loyola College Prep

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A few Shreveport Catholic Schools hosted an ‘All Schools Mass’ Friday morning to celebrate National Catholic Schools Week.
The event began at 9:30 a.m. in Loyola College Prep’s gymnasium.
Students from St. John Berchmans and St. Joseph School in Shreveport were in attendance.
Rev. Matthew Long and the Very Rev. Peter B Mangum served as the principal celebrants of the gathering, with the theme of “Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.”
National Catholic Schools Week 2019 is Jan. 27 through Saturday, Feb. 2.
