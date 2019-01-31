6-year-old injured in flare gun shooting

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - A girl is recovering after an incident where a flare gun was accidentally discharged.
Bossier City police and fire crews were called around 5 p.m. to the 3000 block of Gaines Street regarding that a child was injured in a shooting involving a flare gun, according to a news release.
Crews then rushed the 6-year-old victim to a Shreveport hospital for treatment of a serious injury.
Investigators learned that a 14-year-old boy left the flare gun within reach of two young children. A 7-year-old girl was playing with the gun when it went off and struck the 7-year-old in the head.
The 14-year-old is charged with illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
