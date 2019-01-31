Warming trend kicks in starting tomorrow

Skies will clear a bit tonight allowing temperatures to fall to just below freezing again. Lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s. We’ll start tomorrow with some sunshine, but more clouds will move back in during the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little warmer with highs in the upper 50s. We’ll keep clouds around Friday, but temperatures will continue to warm with afternoon highs in the mid 60s. There’s a slim chance for a shower as we end the work week.