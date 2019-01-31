Warming trend kicks in starting tomorrow

Thick clouds kept temperatures chilly again today, but much warmer weather is coming as we close out the week and head through the weekend. The warm up will also come with rain chances which could affect some weekend activities. High temperatures will likely reach the 70s before we cool down again toward the middle of next week.
Skies will clear a bit tonight allowing temperatures to fall to just below freezing again. Lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s. We’ll start tomorrow with some sunshine, but more clouds will move back in during the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little warmer with highs in the upper 50s. We’ll keep clouds around Friday, but temperatures will continue to warm with afternoon highs in the mid 60s. There’s a slim chance for a shower as we end the work week.
A weak weather disturbance will pass through the area on Saturday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and a few showers or storms are possible. High temperatures will once again be in the mid 60s. Rain chances diminish on Sunday with highs approaching 70 degrees.
We’ll be in the mid 70s on Monday with just a slim shower chance. Showers and storms will become more numerous Tuesday and Wednesday as our next cold front arrives in the ArkLaTex. We’ll still be in the low 70s Tuesday but expect temperatures to drop back into the upper 50s on Wednesday.
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
